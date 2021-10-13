All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Denver
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Oklahoma City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 113, Washington 108
Golden State 111, L.A. Lakers 99
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix 119, Portland 74
Dallas at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.