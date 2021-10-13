All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston201.000
New York201.000
Philadelphia21.667½
Brooklyn21.667½
Toronto32.600½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami401.000
Charlotte12.333
Atlanta12.333
Orlando03.000
Washington03.000

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago301.000
Indiana11.500
Detroit11.500
Milwaukee12.3332
Cleveland13.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas201.000
Memphis31.750
San Antonio22.5001
Houston12.333
New Orleans13.2502

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota301.000
Utah12.3332
Denver03.0003
Oklahoma City02.000
Portland03.0003

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento301.000½
Golden State401.000
Phoenix31.7501
L.A. Clippers13.2503
L.A. Lakers05.000

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 113, Washington 108

Golden State 111, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix 119, Portland 74

Dallas at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

