All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Orlando
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Denver
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|6
|.000
|5
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 127, Miami 92
Brooklyn 107, Minnesota 101
Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107, OT
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 112
Friday's Games
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.