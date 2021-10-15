All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
New York301.000
Brooklyn31.750½
Boston21.6671
Philadelphia21.6671
Toronto32.6001

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami41.800
Atlanta22.500
Orlando13.250
Charlotte13.250
Washington03.0003

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago301.000
Indiana21.6671
Detroit12.3332
Cleveland13.250
Milwaukee13.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas301.000
Memphis32.6001
San Antonio22.500
Houston12.3332
New Orleans13.250

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota31.750
Utah22.5001
Oklahoma City13.2502
Denver14.200
Portland03.000

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento401.000
Golden State401.000
Phoenix31.7501
L.A. Clippers13.2503
L.A. Lakers06.0005

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 127, Miami 92

Brooklyn 107, Minnesota 101

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107, OT

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 112

Friday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

