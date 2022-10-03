All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|San Antonio
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Golden State
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Sunday's Games
Golden State 104, Washington 95
Boston 134, Charlotte 93
Toronto 114, Utah 82
Houston 134, San Antonio 96
Adelaide 134, Phoenix 124
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 108
Memphis 109, Orlando 97
Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Maccabi Ra'anana at Portland, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
