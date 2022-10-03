All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia101.000
Boston101.000
Toronto101.000
New York00.000½
Brooklyn01.0001

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta00.000
Miami00.000
Orlando01.000½
Washington02.0001
Charlotte01.000½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago00.000
Cleveland00.000
Detroit00.000
Indiana00.000
Milwaukee01.000½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Houston101.000½
Memphis201.000
Dallas00.0001
New Orleans00.0001
San Antonio01.000

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Oklahoma City101.000
Minnesota00.000½
Portland00.000½
Denver01.0001
Utah01.0001

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
L.A. Clippers101.000½
Golden State201.000
L.A. Lakers00.0001
Sacramento00.0001
Phoenix01.000

Sunday's Games

Golden State 104, Washington 95

Boston 134, Charlotte 93

Toronto 114, Utah 82

Houston 134, San Antonio 96

Adelaide 134, Phoenix 124

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 108

Memphis 109, Orlando 97

Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Ra'anana at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

