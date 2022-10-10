All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia301.000
New York201.000½
Boston21.6671
Toronto22.500
Brooklyn02.000

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta201.000
Miami31.750
Orlando21.667½
Washington12.333
Charlotte04.0003

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago21.667
Indiana11.500½
Cleveland02.000
Milwaukee03.0002
Detroit02.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans301.000
Houston21.6671
Memphis21.6671
Dallas11.500
San Antonio03.0003

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota301.000
Oklahoma City31.750½
Utah11.500
Denver12.3332
Portland13.250

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento201.000
L.A. Clippers21.667½
Golden State21.667½
Phoenix12.333
L.A. Lakers13.2502

Sunday's Games

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

Washington 116, Charlotte 107

Miami 118, Houston 110

Denver 107, Phoenix 105

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you