All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Brooklyn
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Charlotte
|0
|4
|.000
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Milwaukee
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Golden State
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Sunday's Games
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
Miami 118, Houston 110
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
Tuesday's Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
