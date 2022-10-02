All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston00.000
Brooklyn00.000
New York00.000
Philadelphia00.000
Toronto00.000

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta00.000
Charlotte00.000
Miami00.000
Orlando00.000
Washington02.0001

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago00.000
Cleveland00.000
Detroit00.000
Indiana00.000
Milwaukee01.000½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis101.000
Dallas00.000½
Houston00.000½
New Orleans00.000½
San Antonio00.000½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver00.000
Minnesota00.000
Oklahoma City00.000
Portland00.000
Utah00.000

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
L.A. Clippers101.000½
Golden State201.000
L.A. Lakers00.0001
Phoenix00.0001
Sacramento00.0001

Friday's Games

Golden State 96, Washington 87

L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81

Saturday's Games

Memphis 107, Milwaukee 102

Sunday's Games

Golden State 104, Washington 95

Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

