All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Golden State
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|1
Friday's Games
Golden State 96, Washington 87
L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81
Saturday's Games
Memphis 107, Milwaukee 102
Sunday's Games
Golden State 104, Washington 95
Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
