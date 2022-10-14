All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Orlando
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|.000
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Milwaukee
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Thursday's Games
Memphis 126, Detroit 111
Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112
Friday's Games
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108
New York 105, Washington 89
Toronto 137, Boston 134, 37OT
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102, 4OT
New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111, 4OT
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
