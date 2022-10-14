All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia401.000
New York31.7501
Toronto32.600
Boston22.5002
Brooklyn22.5002

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami41.800
Orlando41.800
Atlanta22.500
Washington13.250
Charlotte05.0004

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago31.750
Indiana22.5001
Cleveland13.2502
Milwaukee05.000
Detroit04.0003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans41.800
Houston31.750½
Memphis32.6001
Dallas11.500
San Antonio14.2003

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Oklahoma City51.833
Minnesota41.800½
Denver22.5002
Utah12.333
Portland14.200

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento301.000
Golden State31.750½
L.A. Clippers22.500
Phoenix13.250
L.A. Lakers14.2003

Thursday's Games

Memphis 126, Detroit 111

Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112

Friday's Games

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Orlando 114, Cleveland 108

New York 105, Washington 89

Toronto 137, Boston 134, 37OT

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102, 4OT

New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111, 4OT

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

