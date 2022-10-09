NBA Preseason Glance
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —
New York 2 0 1.000 —
Boston 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Brooklyn 0 2 .000 2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Miami 2 1 .667 ½
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 2
Charlotte 0 3 .000 2½
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 —
Indiana 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2
Detroit 0 2 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1½
San Antonio 0 3 .000 3
Northwest W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 —
Utah 1 1 .500 1
Portland 1 2 .333 1½
Denver 0 2 .000 2
Pacific W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2½
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 118, Milwaukee 109
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra’anana 97
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
