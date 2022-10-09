NBA Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —

New York 2 0 1.000 —

Boston 2 1 .667 ½

Toronto 2 2 .500 1

Brooklyn 0 2 .000 2

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —

Miami 2 1 .667 ½

Orlando 2 1 .667 ½

Washington 0 2 .000 2

Charlotte 0 3 .000 2½

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 1 .667 —

Indiana 1 1 .500 ½

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2

Detroit 0 2 .000 1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 ½

New Orleans 3 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 1 .667 1

Dallas 1 1 .500 1½

San Antonio 0 3 .000 3

Northwest W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 —

Utah 1 1 .500 1

Portland 1 2 .333 1½

Denver 0 2 .000 2

Pacific W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 1 .500 1

L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2½

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 118, Milwaukee 109

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra’anana 97

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

