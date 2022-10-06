All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|San Antonio
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112
Indiana 122, Charlotte 97
Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT
Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Maccabi Ra'anana at Portland, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Maccabi Ra'anana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
