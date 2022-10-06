All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Toronto201.000
Philadelphia201.000
New York101.000½
Boston11.5001
Brooklyn01.000

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta00.000
Miami01.000½
Orlando01.000½
Washington02.0001
Charlotte02.0001

Central Division

WLPctGB
Indiana101.000
Cleveland01.0001
Chicago01.0001
Milwaukee01.0001
Detroit01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Houston101.000½
Dallas101.000½
Memphis201.000
New Orleans101.000½
San Antonio01.000

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota101.000
Utah11.500½
Oklahoma City11.500½
Denver01.0001
Portland02.000

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento101.000½
L.A. Clippers201.000
Golden State201.000
Phoenix11.5001
L.A. Lakers02.0002

Tuesday's Games

New York 117, Detroit 96

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

Utah 118, Portland 101

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112

Indiana 122, Charlotte 97

Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Ra'anana at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.

