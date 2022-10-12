All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Brooklyn
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Orlando
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Charlotte
|0
|4
|.000
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Milwaukee
|0
|4
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
Miami 118, Houston 110
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99
Orlando 109, Memphis 105
Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104
San Antonio 111, Utah 104
Golden State 131, Portland 98
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.