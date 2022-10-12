All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia301.000
New York201.000½
Boston21.6671
Toronto22.500
Brooklyn02.000

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta201.000
Miami31.750
Orlando31.750
Washington12.333
Charlotte04.0003

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago31.750
Indiana11.5001
Cleveland02.0002
Detroit03.000
Milwaukee04.0003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans301.000
Houston21.6671
Dallas11.500
Memphis22.500
San Antonio13.250

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota301.000
Oklahoma City41.800
Utah12.3332
Denver12.3332
Portland14.2003

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento201.000
Golden State31.750
L.A. Clippers21.667½
Phoenix12.333
L.A. Lakers13.2502

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

Washington 116, Charlotte 107

Miami 118, Houston 110

Denver 107, Phoenix 105

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99

Orlando 109, Memphis 105

Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104

San Antonio 111, Utah 104

Golden State 131, Portland 98

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

