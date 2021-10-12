All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Denver
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Oklahoma City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
Sunday's Games
San Antonio 101, Orlando 100
Chicago 102, Cleveland 101
Milwaukee 130, Oklahoma City 110
Phoenix 123, L.A. Lakers 94
Monday's Games
Toronto 107, Houston 92
Miami 104, Charlotte 103
Memphis 127, Detroit 92
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 104
Utah 127, New Orleans 96
Sacramento 107, Portland 93
L.A. Clippers vs Minnesota, 10:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Portland at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.