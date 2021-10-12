All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston201.000
New York201.000
Philadelphia21.667½
Brooklyn21.667½
Toronto22.5001

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami401.000
Charlotte12.333
Atlanta12.333
Orlando03.000
Washington02.0003

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago301.000
Indiana11.500
Detroit11.500
Milwaukee12.3332
Cleveland13.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas201.000
Memphis31.750
San Antonio22.5001
Houston12.333
New Orleans13.2502

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota201.000
Utah12.333
Denver03.000
Portland02.0002
Oklahoma City02.0002

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento301.000
Golden State301.000
Phoenix21.6671
L.A. Clippers12.3332
L.A. Lakers04.000

Sunday's Games

San Antonio 101, Orlando 100

Chicago 102, Cleveland 101

Milwaukee 130, Oklahoma City 110

Phoenix 123, L.A. Lakers 94

Monday's Games

Toronto 107, Houston 92

Miami 104, Charlotte 103

Memphis 127, Detroit 92

Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 104

Utah 127, New Orleans 96

Sacramento 107, Portland 93

L.A. Clippers vs Minnesota, 10:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

