EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia401.000
New York31.7501
Toronto32.600
Boston22.5002
Brooklyn22.5002

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami41.800
Orlando41.800
Atlanta22.500
Washington13.250
Charlotte05.0004

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago31.750
Indiana22.5001
Cleveland13.2502
Detroit04.0003
Milwaukee05.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans41.800
Houston31.750½
Dallas21.6671
Memphis32.6001
San Antonio14.2003

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Oklahoma City51.833
Minnesota41.800½
Denver32.600
Utah13.2503
Portland14.200

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento401.000
Golden State32.600
L.A. Clippers22.5002
Phoenix13.2503
L.A. Lakers15.1674

Friday's Games

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Orlando 114, Cleveland 108

New York 105, Washington 89

Toronto 137, Boston 134, OT

New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

Dallas 115, Utah 101

Denver 119, Golden State 112

Sacramento 133, L.A. Lakers 86

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

