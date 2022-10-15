All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Orlando
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|.000
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Milwaukee
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Denver
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Friday's Games
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108
New York 105, Washington 89
Toronto 137, Boston 134, OT
New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102
Dallas 115, Utah 101
Denver 119, Golden State 112
Sacramento 133, L.A. Lakers 86
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
