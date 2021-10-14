All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Orlando
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Denver
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix 119, Portland 74
Dallas 127, Charlotte 59
Orlando 103, Boston 102
Indiana 109, Memphis 107
New York 108, Detroit 100
Oklahoma City 108, Denver 99
Utah 124, Milwaukee 120
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 127, Miami 92
Brooklyn 107, Minnesota 101
Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m., Tulsa, Okla.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.