|All Times EDT
|NBA 2k23 Summer League
|At Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 16
Cleveland 94, Atlanta 90
Detroit 102, Orlando 86
Minnesota 89, Charlotte 86
San Antonio 90, Memphis 87
Chicago 119, Philadelphia 104
Brooklyn 102, Boston 95
Sacramento 92, Houston 81
L.A. Lakers 95, Dallas 84
Miami 86, L.A. Clippers 83
|Sunday's Games
Portland 85 New York 77 (Championship)
Toronto 80, Milwaukee 69
Phoenix 84, Indiana 69
Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 71
Washington 87, Golden State 77
Utah 82, Denver 72
