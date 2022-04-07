Includes games of Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Minnesota
|80
|9260
|115.8
|Memphis
|79
|9120
|115.4
|Milwaukee
|79
|9097
|115.2
|Phoenix
|80
|9196
|115.0
|Charlotte
|79
|9072
|114.8
|Utah
|80
|9100
|113.8
|Atlanta
|80
|9104
|113.8
|San Antonio
|79
|8944
|113.2
|Brooklyn
|80
|9006
|112.6
|Denver
|80
|8980
|112.3
|L.A. Lakers
|79
|8814
|111.6
|Chicago
|80
|8911
|111.4
|Boston
|80
|8904
|111.3
|Indiana
|80
|8894
|111.2
|Golden State
|79
|8746
|110.7
|Sacramento
|80
|8831
|110.4
|Miami
|80
|8798
|110.0
|Houston
|80
|8768
|109.6
|Philadelphia
|79
|8650
|109.5
|Toronto
|79
|8640
|109.4
|New Orleans
|79
|8614
|109.0
|Washington
|80
|8707
|108.8
|L.A. Clippers
|80
|8635
|107.9
|Dallas
|80
|8600
|107.5
|Cleveland
|80
|8599
|107.5
|Portland
|79
|8459
|107.1
|New York
|80
|8512
|106.4
|Detroit
|80
|8389
|104.9
|Orlando
|80
|8321
|104.0
|Oklahoma City
|80
|8317
|104.0
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|80
|8330
|104.1
|Dallas
|80
|8389
|104.9
|Miami
|80
|8423
|105.3
|Cleveland
|80
|8432
|105.4
|Golden State
|79
|8335
|105.5
|New York
|80
|8555
|106.9
|Toronto
|79
|8448
|106.9
|Philadelphia
|79
|8456
|107.0
|Phoenix
|80
|8580
|107.3
|Utah
|80
|8630
|107.9
|L.A. Clippers
|80
|8702
|108.8
|Memphis
|79
|8639
|109.4
|New Orleans
|79
|8680
|109.9
|Denver
|80
|8799
|110.0
|Oklahoma City
|80
|8912
|111.4
|Chicago
|80
|8931
|111.6
|Washington
|80
|8946
|111.8
|Milwaukee
|79
|8840
|111.9
|Brooklyn
|80
|8961
|112.0
|Orlando
|80
|8964
|112.1
|Detroit
|80
|8980
|112.3
|Atlanta
|80
|8988
|112.4
|San Antonio
|79
|8912
|112.8
|Minnesota
|80
|9046
|113.1
|Indiana
|80
|9158
|114.5
|L.A. Lakers
|79
|9072
|114.8
|Portland
|79
|9073
|114.8
|Charlotte
|79
|9095
|115.1
|Sacramento
|80
|9267
|115.8
|Houston
|80
|9445
|118.1
