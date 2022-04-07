Includes games of Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Minnesota809260115.8
Memphis799120115.4
Milwaukee799097115.2
Phoenix809196115.0
Charlotte799072114.8
Utah809100113.8
Atlanta809104113.8
San Antonio798944113.2
Brooklyn809006112.6
Denver808980112.3
L.A. Lakers798814111.6
Chicago808911111.4
Boston808904111.3
Indiana808894111.2
Golden State798746110.7
Sacramento808831110.4
Miami808798110.0
Houston808768109.6
Philadelphia798650109.5
Toronto798640109.4
New Orleans798614109.0
Washington808707108.8
L.A. Clippers808635107.9
Dallas808600107.5
Cleveland808599107.5
Portland798459107.1
New York808512106.4
Detroit808389104.9
Orlando808321104.0
Oklahoma City808317104.0

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston808330104.1
Dallas808389104.9
Miami808423105.3
Cleveland808432105.4
Golden State798335105.5
New York808555106.9
Toronto798448106.9
Philadelphia798456107.0
Phoenix808580107.3
Utah808630107.9
L.A. Clippers808702108.8
Memphis798639109.4
New Orleans798680109.9
Denver808799110.0
Oklahoma City808912111.4
Chicago808931111.6
Washington808946111.8
Milwaukee798840111.9
Brooklyn808961112.0
Orlando808964112.1
Detroit808980112.3
Atlanta808988112.4
San Antonio798912112.8
Minnesota809046113.1
Indiana809158114.5
L.A. Lakers799072114.8
Portland799073114.8
Charlotte799095115.1
Sacramento809267115.8
Houston809445118.1

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

