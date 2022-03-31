Includes games of Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Memphis
|77
|8883
|115.4
|Phoenix
|76
|8756
|115.2
|Minnesota
|77
|8871
|115.2
|Milwaukee
|75
|8619
|114.9
|Charlotte
|77
|8843
|114.8
|Atlanta
|76
|8625
|113.5
|Utah
|76
|8613
|113.3
|San Antonio
|76
|8585
|113.0
|Brooklyn
|76
|8544
|112.4
|Denver
|77
|8624
|112.0
|L.A. Lakers
|75
|8366
|111.5
|Chicago
|76
|8467
|111.4
|Indiana
|77
|8532
|110.8
|Golden State
|77
|8526
|110.7
|Boston
|77
|8515
|110.6
|Sacramento
|77
|8510
|110.5
|Toronto
|76
|8311
|109.4
|Miami
|77
|8413
|109.3
|Houston
|77
|8414
|109.3
|Philadelphia
|75
|8169
|108.9
|New Orleans
|76
|8277
|108.9
|Washington
|76
|8235
|108.4
|Portland
|76
|8162
|107.4
|Cleveland
|76
|8150
|107.2
|Dallas
|77
|8248
|107.1
|L.A. Clippers
|76
|8120
|106.8
|New York
|77
|8195
|106.4
|Detroit
|76
|7943
|104.5
|Orlando
|77
|8024
|104.2
|Oklahoma City
|76
|7900
|103.9
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|77
|8011
|104.0
|Dallas
|77
|8029
|104.3
|Cleveland
|76
|7968
|104.8
|Miami
|77
|8090
|105.1
|Golden State
|77
|8138
|105.7
|Philadelphia
|75
|8010
|106.8
|Phoenix
|76
|8118
|106.8
|New York
|77
|8238
|107.0
|Toronto
|76
|8137
|107.1
|Utah
|76
|8194
|107.8
|L.A. Clippers
|76
|8239
|108.4
|Memphis
|77
|8404
|109.1
|Denver
|77
|8429
|109.5
|New Orleans
|76
|8341
|109.8
|Chicago
|76
|8430
|110.9
|Milwaukee
|75
|8344
|111.3
|Washington
|76
|8467
|111.4
|Oklahoma City
|76
|8475
|111.5
|Brooklyn
|76
|8516
|112.1
|Orlando
|77
|8629
|112.1
|Detroit
|76
|8537
|112.3
|Atlanta
|76
|8545
|112.4
|Minnesota
|77
|8652
|112.4
|San Antonio
|76
|8612
|113.3
|Indiana
|77
|8778
|114.0
|Charlotte
|77
|8807
|114.4
|L.A. Lakers
|75
|8586
|114.5
|Portland
|76
|8732
|114.9
|Sacramento
|77
|8918
|115.8
|Houston
|77
|9066
|117.7
