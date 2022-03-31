Includes games of Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Memphis778883115.4
Phoenix768756115.2
Minnesota778871115.2
Milwaukee758619114.9
Charlotte778843114.8
Atlanta768625113.5
Utah768613113.3
San Antonio768585113.0
Brooklyn768544112.4
Denver778624112.0
L.A. Lakers758366111.5
Chicago768467111.4
Indiana778532110.8
Golden State778526110.7
Boston778515110.6
Sacramento778510110.5
Toronto768311109.4
Miami778413109.3
Houston778414109.3
Philadelphia758169108.9
New Orleans768277108.9
Washington768235108.4
Portland768162107.4
Cleveland768150107.2
Dallas778248107.1
L.A. Clippers768120106.8
New York778195106.4
Detroit767943104.5
Orlando778024104.2
Oklahoma City767900103.9

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston778011104.0
Dallas778029104.3
Cleveland767968104.8
Miami778090105.1
Golden State778138105.7
Philadelphia758010106.8
Phoenix768118106.8
New York778238107.0
Toronto768137107.1
Utah768194107.8
L.A. Clippers768239108.4
Memphis778404109.1
Denver778429109.5
New Orleans768341109.8
Chicago768430110.9
Milwaukee758344111.3
Washington768467111.4
Oklahoma City768475111.5
Brooklyn768516112.1
Orlando778629112.1
Detroit768537112.3
Atlanta768545112.4
Minnesota778652112.4
San Antonio768612113.3
Indiana778778114.0
Charlotte778807114.4
L.A. Lakers758586114.5
Portland768732114.9
Sacramento778918115.8
Houston779066117.7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you