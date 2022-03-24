Includes games of Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Minnesota748541115.4
Milwaukee728285115.1
Phoenix738395115.0
Memphis738388114.9
Charlotte738383114.8
Utah738297113.7
San Antonio738244112.9
Atlanta738236112.8
Brooklyn738194112.2
Chicago728049111.8
L.A. Lakers738148111.6
Denver738143111.5
Golden State738103111.0
Indiana738097110.9
Sacramento748175110.5
Boston748171110.4
Miami737986109.4
Toronto727823108.7
Philadelphia727827108.7
Houston737936108.7
New Orleans727815108.5
Washington717689108.3
Cleveland727733107.4
Portland727720107.2
L.A. Clippers747902106.8
Dallas737791106.7
New York737757106.3
Detroit737621104.4
Orlando747703104.1
Oklahoma City737541103.3

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston747678103.8
Dallas737591104.0
Cleveland727532104.6
Golden State737664105.0
Miami737671105.1
Phoenix737781106.6
Philadelphia727681106.7
New York737804106.9
Toronto727728107.3
Utah737852107.6
L.A. Clippers748002108.1
Denver737955109.0
Memphis737993109.5
New Orleans727910109.9
Oklahoma City738095110.9
Milwaukee727999111.1
Chicago728007111.2
Washington717924111.6
Orlando748281111.9
Brooklyn738179112.0
Minnesota748298112.1
Atlanta738194112.2
Detroit738203112.4
Indiana738257113.1
San Antonio738277113.4
L.A. Lakers738342114.3
Portland728241114.5
Charlotte738369114.6
Sacramento748567115.8
Houston738618118.1

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

