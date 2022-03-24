Includes games of Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Minnesota
|74
|8541
|115.4
|Milwaukee
|72
|8285
|115.1
|Phoenix
|73
|8395
|115.0
|Memphis
|73
|8388
|114.9
|Charlotte
|73
|8383
|114.8
|Utah
|73
|8297
|113.7
|San Antonio
|73
|8244
|112.9
|Atlanta
|73
|8236
|112.8
|Brooklyn
|73
|8194
|112.2
|Chicago
|72
|8049
|111.8
|L.A. Lakers
|73
|8148
|111.6
|Denver
|73
|8143
|111.5
|Golden State
|73
|8103
|111.0
|Indiana
|73
|8097
|110.9
|Sacramento
|74
|8175
|110.5
|Boston
|74
|8171
|110.4
|Miami
|73
|7986
|109.4
|Toronto
|72
|7823
|108.7
|Philadelphia
|72
|7827
|108.7
|Houston
|73
|7936
|108.7
|New Orleans
|72
|7815
|108.5
|Washington
|71
|7689
|108.3
|Cleveland
|72
|7733
|107.4
|Portland
|72
|7720
|107.2
|L.A. Clippers
|74
|7902
|106.8
|Dallas
|73
|7791
|106.7
|New York
|73
|7757
|106.3
|Detroit
|73
|7621
|104.4
|Orlando
|74
|7703
|104.1
|Oklahoma City
|73
|7541
|103.3
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|74
|7678
|103.8
|Dallas
|73
|7591
|104.0
|Cleveland
|72
|7532
|104.6
|Golden State
|73
|7664
|105.0
|Miami
|73
|7671
|105.1
|Phoenix
|73
|7781
|106.6
|Philadelphia
|72
|7681
|106.7
|New York
|73
|7804
|106.9
|Toronto
|72
|7728
|107.3
|Utah
|73
|7852
|107.6
|L.A. Clippers
|74
|8002
|108.1
|Denver
|73
|7955
|109.0
|Memphis
|73
|7993
|109.5
|New Orleans
|72
|7910
|109.9
|Oklahoma City
|73
|8095
|110.9
|Milwaukee
|72
|7999
|111.1
|Chicago
|72
|8007
|111.2
|Washington
|71
|7924
|111.6
|Orlando
|74
|8281
|111.9
|Brooklyn
|73
|8179
|112.0
|Minnesota
|74
|8298
|112.1
|Atlanta
|73
|8194
|112.2
|Detroit
|73
|8203
|112.4
|Indiana
|73
|8257
|113.1
|San Antonio
|73
|8277
|113.4
|L.A. Lakers
|73
|8342
|114.3
|Portland
|72
|8241
|114.5
|Charlotte
|73
|8369
|114.6
|Sacramento
|74
|8567
|115.8
|Houston
|73
|8618
|118.1
