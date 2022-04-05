Includes games of Monday, April 4, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Minnesota799146115.8
Memphis789005115.4
Milwaukee788970115.0
Phoenix788966114.9
Charlotte788957114.8
Atlanta788878113.8
Utah788842113.4
San Antonio788828113.2
Brooklyn788778112.5
Denver798883112.4
Chicago788711111.7
L.A. Lakers788704111.6
Boston798787111.2
Indiana798772111.0
Golden State798746110.7
Sacramento798722110.4
Houston798663109.7
Miami798654109.5
Toronto788522109.3
Philadelphia788519109.2
New Orleans788491108.9
Washington788472108.6
L.A. Clippers798522107.9
Cleveland798484107.4
Portland788365107.2
Dallas798469107.2
New York798414106.5
Detroit798276104.8
Oklahoma City788118104.1
Orlando798201103.8

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston798236104.3
Dallas798276104.8
Cleveland798312105.2
Miami798308105.2
Golden State798335105.5
Philadelphia788334106.8
New York798445106.9
Toronto788340106.9
Phoenix788357107.1
Utah788414107.9
L.A. Clippers798593108.8
Memphis788518109.2
Denver798683109.9
New Orleans788571109.9
Oklahoma City788681111.3
Chicago788687111.4
Washington788714111.7
Detroit798849112.0
Milwaukee788734112.0
Orlando798849112.0
Brooklyn788758112.3
Atlanta788767112.4
Minnesota798914112.8
San Antonio788815113.0
Indiana799027114.3
Charlotte788951114.8
L.A. Lakers788951114.8
Portland788975115.1
Sacramento799144115.7
Houston799327118.1

