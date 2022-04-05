Includes games of Monday, April 4, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Minnesota
|79
|9146
|115.8
|Memphis
|78
|9005
|115.4
|Milwaukee
|78
|8970
|115.0
|Phoenix
|78
|8966
|114.9
|Charlotte
|78
|8957
|114.8
|Atlanta
|78
|8878
|113.8
|Utah
|78
|8842
|113.4
|San Antonio
|78
|8828
|113.2
|Brooklyn
|78
|8778
|112.5
|Denver
|79
|8883
|112.4
|Chicago
|78
|8711
|111.7
|L.A. Lakers
|78
|8704
|111.6
|Boston
|79
|8787
|111.2
|Indiana
|79
|8772
|111.0
|Golden State
|79
|8746
|110.7
|Sacramento
|79
|8722
|110.4
|Houston
|79
|8663
|109.7
|Miami
|79
|8654
|109.5
|Toronto
|78
|8522
|109.3
|Philadelphia
|78
|8519
|109.2
|New Orleans
|78
|8491
|108.9
|Washington
|78
|8472
|108.6
|L.A. Clippers
|79
|8522
|107.9
|Cleveland
|79
|8484
|107.4
|Portland
|78
|8365
|107.2
|Dallas
|79
|8469
|107.2
|New York
|79
|8414
|106.5
|Detroit
|79
|8276
|104.8
|Oklahoma City
|78
|8118
|104.1
|Orlando
|79
|8201
|103.8
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|79
|8236
|104.3
|Dallas
|79
|8276
|104.8
|Cleveland
|79
|8312
|105.2
|Miami
|79
|8308
|105.2
|Golden State
|79
|8335
|105.5
|Philadelphia
|78
|8334
|106.8
|New York
|79
|8445
|106.9
|Toronto
|78
|8340
|106.9
|Phoenix
|78
|8357
|107.1
|Utah
|78
|8414
|107.9
|L.A. Clippers
|79
|8593
|108.8
|Memphis
|78
|8518
|109.2
|Denver
|79
|8683
|109.9
|New Orleans
|78
|8571
|109.9
|Oklahoma City
|78
|8681
|111.3
|Chicago
|78
|8687
|111.4
|Washington
|78
|8714
|111.7
|Detroit
|79
|8849
|112.0
|Milwaukee
|78
|8734
|112.0
|Orlando
|79
|8849
|112.0
|Brooklyn
|78
|8758
|112.3
|Atlanta
|78
|8767
|112.4
|Minnesota
|79
|8914
|112.8
|San Antonio
|78
|8815
|113.0
|Indiana
|79
|9027
|114.3
|Charlotte
|78
|8951
|114.8
|L.A. Lakers
|78
|8951
|114.8
|Portland
|78
|8975
|115.1
|Sacramento
|79
|9144
|115.7
|Houston
|79
|9327
|118.1
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
