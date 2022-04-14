Includes games of Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Minnesota
|82
|9507
|115.9
|Memphis
|82
|9480
|115.6
|Milwaukee
|82
|9470
|115.5
|Charlotte
|82
|9457
|115.3
|Phoenix
|82
|9416
|114.8
|Atlanta
|82
|9343
|113.9
|Utah
|82
|9316
|113.6
|San Antonio
|82
|9279
|113.2
|Brooklyn
|82
|9258
|112.9
|Denver
|82
|9243
|112.7
|L.A. Lakers
|82
|9192
|112.1
|Boston
|82
|9164
|111.8
|Chicago
|82
|9152
|111.6
|Indiana
|82
|9140
|111.5
|Golden State
|82
|9102
|111.0
|Sacramento
|82
|9045
|110.3
|Miami
|82
|9022
|110.0
|Philadelphia
|82
|9015
|109.9
|Houston
|82
|8997
|109.7
|Toronto
|82
|8970
|109.4
|New Orleans
|82
|8962
|109.3
|Washington
|82
|8907
|108.6
|L.A. Clippers
|82
|8890
|108.4
|Dallas
|82
|8858
|108.0
|Cleveland
|82
|8839
|107.8
|New York
|82
|8731
|106.5
|Portland
|82
|8711
|106.2
|Detroit
|82
|8596
|104.8
|Orlando
|82
|8547
|104.2
|Oklahoma City
|82
|8506
|103.7
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|82
|8567
|104.5
|Dallas
|82
|8587
|104.7
|Golden State
|82
|8648
|105.5
|Miami
|82
|8657
|105.6
|Cleveland
|82
|8665
|105.7
|New York
|82
|8741
|106.6
|Toronto
|82
|8782
|107.1
|Philadelphia
|82
|8801
|107.3
|Phoenix
|82
|8801
|107.3
|Utah
|82
|8821
|107.6
|L.A. Clippers
|82
|8888
|108.4
|Memphis
|82
|9014
|109.9
|New Orleans
|82
|9043
|110.3
|Denver
|82
|9054
|110.4
|Oklahoma City
|82
|9170
|111.8
|Chicago
|82
|9184
|112.0
|Washington
|82
|9184
|112.0
|Brooklyn
|82
|9194
|112.1
|Milwaukee
|82
|9195
|112.1
|Orlando
|82
|9203
|112.2
|Atlanta
|82
|9215
|112.4
|Detroit
|82
|9229
|112.5
|San Antonio
|82
|9269
|113.0
|Minnesota
|82
|9291
|113.3
|Charlotte
|82
|9421
|114.9
|Indiana
|82
|9425
|114.9
|L.A. Lakers
|82
|9442
|115.1
|Portland
|82
|9439
|115.1
|Sacramento
|82
|9493
|115.8
|Houston
|82
|9692
|118.2
