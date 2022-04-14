Includes games of Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Minnesota829507115.9
Memphis829480115.6
Milwaukee829470115.5
Charlotte829457115.3
Phoenix829416114.8
Atlanta829343113.9
Utah829316113.6
San Antonio829279113.2
Brooklyn829258112.9
Denver829243112.7
L.A. Lakers829192112.1
Boston829164111.8
Chicago829152111.6
Indiana829140111.5
Golden State829102111.0
Sacramento829045110.3
Miami829022110.0
Philadelphia829015109.9
Houston828997109.7
Toronto828970109.4
New Orleans828962109.3
Washington828907108.6
L.A. Clippers828890108.4
Dallas828858108.0
Cleveland828839107.8
New York828731106.5
Portland828711106.2
Detroit828596104.8
Orlando828547104.2
Oklahoma City828506103.7

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston828567104.5
Dallas828587104.7
Golden State828648105.5
Miami828657105.6
Cleveland828665105.7
New York828741106.6
Toronto828782107.1
Philadelphia828801107.3
Phoenix828801107.3
Utah828821107.6
L.A. Clippers828888108.4
Memphis829014109.9
New Orleans829043110.3
Denver829054110.4
Oklahoma City829170111.8
Chicago829184112.0
Washington829184112.0
Brooklyn829194112.1
Milwaukee829195112.1
Orlando829203112.2
Atlanta829215112.4
Detroit829229112.5
San Antonio829269113.0
Minnesota829291113.3
Charlotte829421114.9
Indiana829425114.9
L.A. Lakers829442115.1
Portland829439115.1
Sacramento829493115.8
Houston829692118.2

