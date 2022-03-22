Includes games of Monday, March 21, 2022

Team Offense

GPtsAvg
Minnesota738425115.4
Charlotte728277115.0
Phoenix728270114.9
Milwaukee718159114.9
Memphis728256114.7
Utah728200113.9
Atlanta718018112.9
San Antonio728111112.7
Brooklyn728074112.1
Chicago717951112.0
L.A. Lakers728027111.5
Denver728016111.3
Golden State717895111.2
Indiana727988110.9
Sacramento738065110.5
Boston738046110.2
Miami727882109.5
Houston727845109.0
Toronto727823108.7
Philadelphia717701108.5
New Orleans727815108.5
Washington717689108.3
Portland717624107.4
Cleveland727733107.4
L.A. Clippers737787106.7
Dallas727681106.7
New York717525106.0
Orlando727507104.3
Detroit727499104.2
Oklahoma City727423103.1

Team Defense

GPtsAvg
Boston737581103.8
Dallas727500104.2
Cleveland727532104.6
Miami727553104.9
Golden State717466105.2
Philadelphia717560106.5
Phoenix727665106.5
New York717581106.8
Toronto727728107.3
Utah727727107.3
L.A. Clippers737875107.9
Denver727840108.9
Memphis727873109.3
New Orleans727910109.9
Chicago717881111.0
Oklahoma City727993111.0
Milwaukee717901111.3
Washington717924111.6
Brooklyn728047111.8
Minnesota738173112.0
Atlanta717961112.1
Orlando728073112.1
Detroit728102112.5
Indiana728147113.2
San Antonio728181113.6
L.A. Lakers728216114.1
Portland718108114.2
Charlotte728248114.6
Sacramento738458115.9
Houston728508118.2

