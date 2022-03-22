Includes games of Monday, March 21, 2022
Team Offense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Minnesota
|73
|8425
|115.4
|Charlotte
|72
|8277
|115.0
|Phoenix
|72
|8270
|114.9
|Milwaukee
|71
|8159
|114.9
|Memphis
|72
|8256
|114.7
|Utah
|72
|8200
|113.9
|Atlanta
|71
|8018
|112.9
|San Antonio
|72
|8111
|112.7
|Brooklyn
|72
|8074
|112.1
|Chicago
|71
|7951
|112.0
|L.A. Lakers
|72
|8027
|111.5
|Denver
|72
|8016
|111.3
|Golden State
|71
|7895
|111.2
|Indiana
|72
|7988
|110.9
|Sacramento
|73
|8065
|110.5
|Boston
|73
|8046
|110.2
|Miami
|72
|7882
|109.5
|Houston
|72
|7845
|109.0
|Toronto
|72
|7823
|108.7
|Philadelphia
|71
|7701
|108.5
|New Orleans
|72
|7815
|108.5
|Washington
|71
|7689
|108.3
|Portland
|71
|7624
|107.4
|Cleveland
|72
|7733
|107.4
|L.A. Clippers
|73
|7787
|106.7
|Dallas
|72
|7681
|106.7
|New York
|71
|7525
|106.0
|Orlando
|72
|7507
|104.3
|Detroit
|72
|7499
|104.2
|Oklahoma City
|72
|7423
|103.1
Team Defense
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|73
|7581
|103.8
|Dallas
|72
|7500
|104.2
|Cleveland
|72
|7532
|104.6
|Miami
|72
|7553
|104.9
|Golden State
|71
|7466
|105.2
|Philadelphia
|71
|7560
|106.5
|Phoenix
|72
|7665
|106.5
|New York
|71
|7581
|106.8
|Toronto
|72
|7728
|107.3
|Utah
|72
|7727
|107.3
|L.A. Clippers
|73
|7875
|107.9
|Denver
|72
|7840
|108.9
|Memphis
|72
|7873
|109.3
|New Orleans
|72
|7910
|109.9
|Chicago
|71
|7881
|111.0
|Oklahoma City
|72
|7993
|111.0
|Milwaukee
|71
|7901
|111.3
|Washington
|71
|7924
|111.6
|Brooklyn
|72
|8047
|111.8
|Minnesota
|73
|8173
|112.0
|Atlanta
|71
|7961
|112.1
|Orlando
|72
|8073
|112.1
|Detroit
|72
|8102
|112.5
|Indiana
|72
|8147
|113.2
|San Antonio
|72
|8181
|113.6
|L.A. Lakers
|72
|8216
|114.1
|Portland
|71
|8108
|114.2
|Charlotte
|72
|8248
|114.6
|Sacramento
|73
|8458
|115.9
|Houston
|72
|8508
|118.2
