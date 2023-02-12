All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island173.850
Delaware125.706
Maine137.6504
Capital City118.579
Raptors97.5636
Fort Wayne108.5566
Cleveland98.529
Lakeland109.526
College Park99.5007
Greensboro710.412
Windy City710.412
Motor City711.3899
Westchester611.353
Wisconsin613.31610½
Grand Rapids513.27811

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton145.737
Memphis125.7061
South Bay116.6472
Sioux Falls118.5793
Salt Lake City119.550
Agua Caliente109.5264
Rio Grande Valley99.500
Santa Cruz89.4715
Texas610.375
Oklahoma City712.3687
Austin613.3168
Iowa513.278
Birmingham516.23810

Saturday's Games

Delaware 166, Wisconsin 139

Long Island 120, College Park 107

Motor City 99, Oklahoma City 95

Lakeland 126, Salt Lake City 116

Maine 116, Cleveland 105

Birmingham 120, Austin 113

Santa Cruz 112, Windy City 98

Texas 107, G League 89

Sunday's Games

South Bay 124, Fort Wayne 102

Raptors 124, Westchester 123

Stockton 132, Iowa 108

Monday's Games

South Bay at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 1 p.m.

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

