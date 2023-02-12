All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|3½
|Maine
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|Capital City
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|Raptors
|9
|7
|.563
|6
|Fort Wayne
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|6½
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|6½
|College Park
|9
|9
|.500
|7
|Greensboro
|7
|10
|.412
|8½
|Windy City
|7
|10
|.412
|8½
|Motor City
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Westchester
|6
|11
|.353
|9½
|Wisconsin
|6
|13
|.316
|10½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|13
|.278
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Memphis
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|South Bay
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Sioux Falls
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Salt Lake City
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Austin
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Iowa
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|Birmingham
|5
|16
|.238
|10
Saturday's Games
Delaware 166, Wisconsin 139
Long Island 120, College Park 107
Motor City 99, Oklahoma City 95
Lakeland 126, Salt Lake City 116
Maine 116, Cleveland 105
Birmingham 120, Austin 113
Santa Cruz 112, Windy City 98
Texas 107, G League 89
Sunday's Games
South Bay 124, Fort Wayne 102
Raptors 124, Westchester 123
Stockton 132, Iowa 108
Monday's Games
South Bay at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 1 p.m.
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
