All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine82.800
Windy City62.7501
Cleveland84.6671
Fort Wayne63.667
Capital City64.6002
College Park64.6002
Wisconsin66.5003
Long Island55.5003
Lakeland55.5003
Delaware55.5003
Raptors45.444
Westchester37.3005
Greensboro38.273
Grand Rapids28.2006
Motor City29.182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente92.818
Rio Grande Valley73.700
South Bay73.700
Iowa73.700
Texas66.500
Oklahoma City55.500
Stockton44.500
Memphis45.4444
Austin46.400
Birmingham46.400
Sioux Falls46.400
Santa Cruz46.400
Salt Lake City47.3645

Thursday's Games

Westchester 141, College Park 100

Delaware 127, Raptors 117

Rio Grande Valley 113, Austin 98

South Bay 141, Salt Lake City 120

Friday's Games

Iowa 116, Motor City 106

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at College Park, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

South Bay at G League, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

