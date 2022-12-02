All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|College Park
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Delaware
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Raptors
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Westchester
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Motor City
|2
|9
|.182
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Memphis
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Austin
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Birmingham
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|7
|.364
|5
Thursday's Games
Westchester 141, College Park 100
Delaware 127, Raptors 117
Rio Grande Valley 113, Austin 98
South Bay 141, Salt Lake City 120
Friday's Games
Iowa 116, Motor City 106
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Raptors at College Park, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
South Bay at G League, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Greensboro at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.