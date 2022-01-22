All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Motor City61.857
Raptors62.750½
Capital City42.667
Delaware32.6002
Greensboro32.6002
Wisconsin43.5712
Maine33.500
Long Island45.4443
College Park34.4293
Grand Rapids34.4293
Fort Wayne23.4003
Windy City24.333
Westchester24.333
Lakeland25.2864
Cleveland14.2004

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente501.000
Iowa41.8001
Texas42.667
South Bay32.6002
Santa Cruz43.5712
Stockton33.500
Rio Grande Valley33.500
Austin22.500
Oklahoma City34.4293
Salt Lake City34.4293
Memphis25.2864
Sioux Falls26.250
Birmingham14.2004

Friday's Games

College Park 129, G League 119

South Bay 123, Birmingham 109

Texas 110, Oklahoma City 107, OT

Austin 114, Memphis 107

Rio Grande Valley 130, Salt Lake City 93

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

