All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Long Island
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Lakeland
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Maine
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Capital City
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Raptors
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Windy City
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Motor City
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Stockton
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Austin
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Birmingham
|2
|10
|.167
|7½
Saturday's Games
Long Island 116, Delaware 101
Lakeland 117, Maine 111
Windy City 112, Greensboro 105
Birmingham 112, Stockton 111
Agua Caliente 115, Austin 82
Raptors 135, Wisconsin 126
Texas 121, Oklahoma City 117
G League 114, Rio Grande Valley 107
South Bay 119, Salt Lake City 110
Sunday's Games
Iowa 99, Westchester 97
College Park 129, Fort Wayne 91
Cleveland 111, Capital City 107
Lakeland at Maine, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
College Park at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
