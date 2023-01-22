All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland81.889
Long Island103.769
Lakeland83.7271
Maine73.700
Capital City84.667
Fort Wayne64.600
Delaware64.600
Raptors54.5563
College Park45.4444
Wisconsin45.4444
Windy City47.3645
Westchester26.250
Motor City28.200
Greensboro28.200
Grand Rapids28.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis81.889
Stockton92.818
South Bay73.700
Agua Caliente75.583
Sioux Falls66.500
Salt Lake City56.4554
Santa Cruz46.400
Texas46.400
Rio Grande Valley48.333
Iowa36.3335
Austin37.300
Oklahoma City37.300
Birmingham210.167

Saturday's Games

Long Island 116, Delaware 101

Lakeland 117, Maine 111

Windy City 112, Greensboro 105

Birmingham 112, Stockton 111

Agua Caliente 115, Austin 82

Raptors 135, Wisconsin 126

Texas 121, Oklahoma City 117

G League 114, Rio Grande Valley 107

South Bay 119, Salt Lake City 110

Sunday's Games

Iowa 99, Westchester 97

College Park 129, Fort Wayne 91

Cleveland 111, Capital City 107

Lakeland at Maine, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you