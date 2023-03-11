All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|22
|3
|.880
|—
|Delaware
|19
|8
|.704
|4
|Maine
|15
|11
|.577
|7½
|Capital City
|14
|12
|.538
|8½
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|12
|.538
|8½
|Lakeland
|13
|12
|.520
|9
|Raptors
|13
|12
|.520
|9
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|9
|Fort Wayne
|13
|13
|.500
|9½
|Motor City
|13
|14
|.481
|10
|Westchester
|9
|16
|.360
|13
|Wisconsin
|9
|17
|.346
|13½
|Greensboro
|8
|18
|.308
|14½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|19
|.269
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|½
|South Bay
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Mexico City
|16
|9
|.640
|3
|Salt Lake City
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Sioux Falls
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Ontario
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|G League
|10
|16
|.385
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|18
|.333
|11
|Iowa
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Austin
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Birmingham
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|13
Friday's Games
Ontario 117, Cleveland 102
Salt Lake City 112, Oklahoma City 110
Austin 125, Greensboro 110
Saturday's Games
College Park 137, Delaware 116
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Long Island at Maine, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
G League at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Windy City at Mexico City, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.
