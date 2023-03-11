All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island223.880
Delaware198.7044
Maine1511.577
Capital City1412.538
Cleveland1412.538
Windy City1412.538
Lakeland1312.5209
Raptors1312.5209
College Park1413.5199
Fort Wayne1313.500
Motor City1314.48110
Westchester916.36013
Wisconsin917.34613½
Greensboro818.30814½
Grand Rapids719.26915½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton196.760
Memphis186.750½
South Bay188.692
Mexico City169.6403
Salt Lake City1710.6303
Sioux Falls1412.538
Rio Grande Valley1412.538
Ontario1412.538
Santa Cruz1213.4807
G League1016.385
Oklahoma City918.33311
Iowa818.30811½
Austin818.30811½
Birmingham819.29612
Texas619.24013

Friday's Games

Ontario 117, Cleveland 102

Salt Lake City 112, Oklahoma City 110

Austin 125, Greensboro 110

Saturday's Games

College Park 137, Delaware 116

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Westchester at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Long Island at Maine, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

G League at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Windy City at Mexico City, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you