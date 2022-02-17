All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Sioux Falls
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96
Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 102
Westchester 119, Raptors 106
Capital City 106, Greensboro 85
Austin 125, Salt Lake City 104
South Bay 111, Agua Caliente 98
Thursday's Games
Delaware 115, Windy City 96
Maine 122, College Park 113
Motor City 132, Fort Wayne 120
Wisconsin 133, Raptors 124
Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 117
Memphis 121, Stockton 114
Texas 112, Santa Cruz 97
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
G League at Cleveland, 2 p.m.