All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City134.765
Raptors136.6841
Delaware105.6672
Capital City106.625
Long Island128.600
Maine87.5334
Grand Rapids98.5294
Westchester88.500
College Park79.438
Wisconsin79.438
Fort Wayne710.4126
Greensboro69.4006
Windy City711.389
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland212.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente125.706
Rio Grande Valley125.706
South Bay115.688½
Birmingham97.563
Iowa87.5333
Oklahoma City109.5263
Texas88.500
Stockton89.4714
Austin67.4624
Sioux Falls711.389
Santa Cruz711.389
Memphis611.3536
Salt Lake City413.2358

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham 102, Oklahoma City 96

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 102

Westchester 119, Raptors 106

Capital City 106, Greensboro 85

Austin 125, Salt Lake City 104

South Bay 111, Agua Caliente 98

Thursday's Games

Delaware 115, Windy City 96

Maine 122, College Park 113

Motor City 132, Fort Wayne 120

Wisconsin 133, Raptors 124

Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 117

Memphis 121, Stockton 114

Texas 112, Santa Cruz 97

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

G League at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you