All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|College Park
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|.200
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Birmingham
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Memphis
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115
Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106
Tuesday's Games
Motor City 122, Delaware 111
Westchester 116, Cleveland 100
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
