All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Maine
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Long Island
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Cleveland
|1
|7
|.125
|6½
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|South Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Stockton
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Oklahoma City
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Austin
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Birmingham
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Salt Lake City
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|6½
Thursday's Games
Maine 138, Fort Wayne 126
Delaware 106, Greensboro 94
Austin 119, Sioux Falls 97
Rio Grande Valley 126, Santa Cruz 111
Stockton 123, Salt Lake City 118
Agua Caliente 116, Iowa 108, OT
Friday's Games
Grand Rapids 94, Cleveland 82
Capital City 123, G League 115
College Park 127, Delaware 111
Long Island 94, Lakeland 93
Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 112
Iowa 80, Stockton 76
Saturday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.