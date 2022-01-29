All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors92.818
Motor City73.700
Wisconsin63.6672
Delaware53.625
Grand Rapids64.600
Capital City54.5563
Maine54.5563
College Park55.500
Long Island56.4554
Windy City45.4444
Greensboro34.4294
Fort Wayne35.375
Westchester36.3335
Lakeland28.200
Cleveland17.125

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente71.875
South Bay52.714
Iowa63.667
Rio Grande Valley63.667
Texas53.6252
Stockton64.6002
Oklahoma City65.545
Austin33.5003
Santa Cruz46.4004
Birmingham35.3754
Salt Lake City37.3005
Memphis27.222
Sioux Falls29.182

Thursday's Games

Maine 138, Fort Wayne 126

Delaware 106, Greensboro 94

Austin 119, Sioux Falls 97

Rio Grande Valley 126, Santa Cruz 111

Stockton 123, Salt Lake City 118

Agua Caliente 116, Iowa 108, OT

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 94, Cleveland 82

Capital City 123, G League 115

College Park 127, Delaware 111

Long Island 94, Lakeland 93

Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 112

Iowa 80, Stockton 76

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you