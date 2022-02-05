All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors113.786
Motor City103.769½
Grand Rapids84.6672
Delaware64.6003
Capital City75.5833
Long Island86.5713
Wisconsin66.5004
Windy City67.462
College Park56.455
Maine56.455
Greensboro56.455
Fort Wayne47.364
Westchester47.364
Lakeland310.231
Cleveland210.1678

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley84.667
Agua Caliente74.636½
South Bay74.636½
Iowa64.6001
Stockton75.5831
Birmingham75.5831
Oklahoma City86.5711
Texas65.545
Austin44.5002
Santa Cruz58.385
Salt Lake City49.308
Memphis38.273
Sioux Falls39.2505

Thursday's Games

Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT

Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115

Raptors 104, Windy City 89

Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109

South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne 117, Capital City 106

Grand Rapids 116, Maine 108

Greensboro 127, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 118, Cleveland 113, 2OT

Motor City 127, College Park 124, OT

Windy City 107, Westchester 90

Birmingham 129, Memphis 116

Austin 109, Oklahoma City 104

Salt Lake City 117, South Bay 116, OT

Texas 99, Stockton 91

Rio Grande Valley 127, Santa Cruz 115

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

