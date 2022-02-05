All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Motor City
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Grand Rapids
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Capital City
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Windy City
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Maine
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Greensboro
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Lakeland
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|10
|.167
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Agua Caliente
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|South Bay
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Birmingham
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Memphis
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|9
|.250
|5
Thursday's Games
Delaware 109, Greensboro 105, 2OT
Lakeland 134, Wisconsin 115
Raptors 104, Windy City 89
Sioux Falls 116, Agua Caliente 109
South Bay 132, Salt Lake City 120
Friday's Games
Fort Wayne 117, Capital City 106
Grand Rapids 116, Maine 108
Greensboro 127, Wisconsin 109
Long Island 118, Cleveland 113, 2OT
Motor City 127, College Park 124, OT
Windy City 107, Westchester 90
Birmingham 129, Memphis 116
Austin 109, Oklahoma City 104
Salt Lake City 117, South Bay 116, OT
Texas 99, Stockton 91
Rio Grande Valley 127, Santa Cruz 115
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.