All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|½
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Fort Wayne
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Maine
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|College Park
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Wisconsin
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Lakeland
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Cleveland
|4
|17
|.190
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Austin
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Stockton
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Texas
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Iowa
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|Memphis
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11½
Friday's Games
Cleveland 129, Wisconsin 119
Motor City 105, Maine 98
Austin 112, Sioux Falls 97
Rio Grande Valley 124, Iowa 106
Saturday's Games
Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.