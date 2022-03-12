All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors187.720
Delaware156.7141
Motor City177.708½
Capital City157.682
Long Island169.6402
Grand Rapids1510.6003
Westchester1211.5225
Fort Wayne1113.458
Windy City1114.4407
Maine1013.4357
College Park913.409
Wisconsin815.3489
Lakeland715.318
Greensboro617.26111
Cleveland417.19012

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley196.760
Agua Caliente157.682
South Bay157.682
Birmingham1210.545
Austin1210.545
Stockton1112.4787
Texas1113.458
Iowa1012.455
Oklahoma City1215.4448
Sioux Falls1115.423
Santa Cruz1014.417
Memphis916.36010
Salt Lake City717.29211½

Friday's Games

Cleveland 129, Wisconsin 119

Motor City 105, Maine 98

Austin 112, Sioux Falls 97

Rio Grande Valley 124, Iowa 106

Saturday's Games

Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

