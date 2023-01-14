All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine71.875
Capital City61.857½
Cleveland41.800
Long Island63.667
Wisconsin32.600
Lakeland43.571
Delaware43.571
Raptors34.429
Windy City34.429
Fort Wayne23.400
Westchester24.3334
Greensboro25.286
Grand Rapids25.286
College Park14.200
Motor City16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis601.000
Stockton61.857½
South Bay52.714
Sioux Falls63.667
Agua Caliente53.6252
Salt Lake City34.429
Santa Cruz34.429
Oklahoma City35.3754
Austin24.3334
Texas25.286
Rio Grande Valley26.2505
Iowa16.143
Birmingham18.111

Thursday's Games

Delaware 149, Maine 137

Raptors 105, Motor City 99

Agua Caliente 126, Iowa 107

Santa Cruz 126, Sioux Falls 103

Oklahoma City 118, G League 109

Friday's Games

Cleveland 115, Wisconsin 96

Greensboro 136, Lakeland 133, OT

Salt Lake City 132, Birmingham 110

South Bay 125, Texas 105

Ciudad de Mexico 127, Austin 125

Sioux Falls 129, Santa Cruz 110

Stockton 134, Rio Grande Valley 113

Saturday's Games

Capital City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Motor City at Agua Caliente, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at G League, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Agua Caliente, 9 p.m.

