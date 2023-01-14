All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Capital City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Long Island
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Lakeland
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Delaware
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Windy City
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|College Park
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|Motor City
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|South Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Salt Lake City
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Austin
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Iowa
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Birmingham
|1
|8
|.111
|6½
Thursday's Games
Delaware 149, Maine 137
Raptors 105, Motor City 99
Agua Caliente 126, Iowa 107
Santa Cruz 126, Sioux Falls 103
Oklahoma City 118, G League 109
Friday's Games
Cleveland 115, Wisconsin 96
Greensboro 136, Lakeland 133, OT
Salt Lake City 132, Birmingham 110
South Bay 125, Texas 105
Ciudad de Mexico 127, Austin 125
Sioux Falls 129, Santa Cruz 110
Stockton 134, Rio Grande Valley 113
Saturday's Games
Capital City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Motor City at Agua Caliente, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at G League, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Agua Caliente, 9 p.m.
