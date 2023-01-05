All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Long Island
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Grand Rapids
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Motor City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Raptors
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Greensboro
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Westchester
|0
|2
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Salt Lake City
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Santa Cruz
|0
|2
|.000
|3
Wednesday's Games
Windy City 128, Fort Wayne 116
Capital City 128, Austin 103
Long Island 129, Raptors 119
Wisconsin 126, College Park 121
Stockton 127, Salt Lake City 116
Sioux Falls 132, Texas 130
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne 129, Grand Rapids 108
Maine 132, Motor City 102
Oklahoma City at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Austin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
College Park at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Birmingham at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Austin at College Park, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
