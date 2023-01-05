All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City401.000
Maine401.000
Wisconsin201.0001
Long Island41.800½
Cleveland21.667
Fort Wayne22.5002
Delaware22.5002
Lakeland11.5002
Grand Rapids23.400
College Park12.333
Windy City12.333
Motor City13.2503
Raptors13.2503
Greensboro03.000
Westchester02.0003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton401.000
Memphis301.000½
Oklahoma City21.667
Sioux Falls22.5002
Agua Caliente22.5002
Texas22.5002
Iowa12.333
Austin12.333
Birmingham13.2503
Rio Grande Valley13.2503
Salt Lake City03.000
South Bay02.0003
Santa Cruz02.0003

Wednesday's Games

Windy City 128, Fort Wayne 116

Capital City 128, Austin 103

Long Island 129, Raptors 119

Wisconsin 126, College Park 121

Stockton 127, Salt Lake City 116

Sioux Falls 132, Texas 130

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 129, Grand Rapids 108

Maine 132, Motor City 102

Oklahoma City at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Austin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Austin at College Park, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you