All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland114.733
College Park114.733
Windy City95.643
Maine96.6002
Long Island96.6002
Fort Wayne96.6002
Raptors78.4674
Capital City79.438
Westchester68.429
Greensboro69.4005
Wisconsin69.4005
Lakeland59.357
Delaware510.3336
Motor City313.188
Grand Rapids212.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley123.800
Agua Caliente123.800
South Bay94.6922
Iowa105.6672
Sioux Falls106.625
Santa Cruz86.571
Memphis86.571
Oklahoma City78.4675
Stockton78.4675
Texas78.4675
Birmingham59.357
Austin510.3337
Salt Lake City510.3337

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake City 119, Oklahoma City 105

Stockton 128, Agua Caliente 85

Long Island 116, Westchester 107

Memphis 132, Lakeland 130, OT

Wednesday's Games

Windy City 110, Motor City 99

Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 110

Sioux Falls 108, Grand Rapids 105

College Park 120, Delaware 117

Raptors 111, Capital City 103

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

