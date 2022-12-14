All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|College Park
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Windy City
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Maine
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Long Island
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Raptors
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Wisconsin
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Lakeland
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Delaware
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Motor City
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|12
|.143
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|South Bay
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Iowa
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Sioux Falls
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Stockton
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Birmingham
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Austin
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|5
|10
|.333
|7
Tuesday's Games
Salt Lake City 119, Oklahoma City 105
Stockton 128, Agua Caliente 85
Long Island 116, Westchester 107
Memphis 132, Lakeland 130, OT
Wednesday's Games
Windy City 110, Motor City 99
Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 110
Sioux Falls 108, Grand Rapids 105
College Park 120, Delaware 117
Raptors 111, Capital City 103
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
