All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland126.667
College Park126.667
Fort Wayne116.647½
Windy City127.632½
Maine117.6111
Long Island108.5562
Capital City99.5003
Wisconsin810.4444
Delaware810.4444
Lakeland711.3895
Greensboro711.3895
Raptors711.3895
Westchester611.353
Grand Rapids413.235
Motor City414.2228

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente154.789
Rio Grande Valley135.722
South Bay135.722
Sioux Falls117.611
Iowa117.611
Memphis117.611
Stockton99.500
Texas99.500
Oklahoma City89.4716
Santa Cruz810.444
Birmingham611.3538
Salt Lake City612.333
Austin513.278

Wednesday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Iowa 119

South Bay 115, College Park 113

Capital City 108, Santa Cruz 105

Grand Rapids 110, Salt Lake City 100

Oklahoma City 133, Lakeland 102

Wisconsin 114, Austin 112

Ciudad de Mexico 124, Raptors 110

Delaware 118, Sioux Falls 113

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 109, G League 90

Texas 123, Long Island 108

Agua Caliente 99, Windy City 97

Memphis 112, Motor City 100

Stockton 111, Lakeland 105

Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

