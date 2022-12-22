All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|College Park
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Windy City
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Maine
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Long Island
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Wisconsin
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Lakeland
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Greensboro
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Raptors
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Westchester
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
|Motor City
|4
|14
|.222
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|1½
|South Bay
|13
|5
|.722
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Memphis
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Stockton
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Santa Cruz
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
|Birmingham
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|Salt Lake City
|6
|12
|.333
|8½
|Austin
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
Wednesday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 125, Iowa 119
South Bay 115, College Park 113
Capital City 108, Santa Cruz 105
Grand Rapids 110, Salt Lake City 100
Oklahoma City 133, Lakeland 102
Wisconsin 114, Austin 112
Ciudad de Mexico 124, Raptors 110
Delaware 118, Sioux Falls 113
Thursday's Games
Greensboro 109, G League 90
Texas 123, Long Island 108
Agua Caliente 99, Windy City 97
Memphis 112, Motor City 100
Stockton 111, Lakeland 105
Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
