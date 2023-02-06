All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island143.824
Delaware105.6673
Cleveland95.643
Raptors85.6154
Capital City117.611
Fort Wayne96.6004
Maine97.563
Lakeland98.5295
College Park78.4676
Westchester67.4626
Greensboro69.4007
Windy City69.4007
Motor City510.3338
Wisconsin511.313
Grand Rapids412.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton114.733
Memphis105.6671
Sioux Falls106.625
South Bay96.6002
Agua Caliente108.556
Salt Lake City98.5293
Rio Grande Valley99.500
Oklahoma City79.438
Santa Cruz68.429
Iowa510.3336
Austin511.313
Texas410.286
Birmingham415.2119

Sunday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico 122, Lakeland 121

Iowa 141, Austin 110

Sioux Falls 120, Birmingham 111

Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 122

Greensboro 133, Windy City 122

Monday's Games

Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 123

Delaware 110, Cleveland 99

Stockton at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.

G League at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 12 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

