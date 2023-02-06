All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|3
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|Raptors
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Capital City
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|Maine
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Lakeland
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Windy City
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Motor City
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|Wisconsin
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Memphis
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|South Bay
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Agua Caliente
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Iowa
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Austin
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Birmingham
|4
|15
|.211
|9
Sunday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico 122, Lakeland 121
Iowa 141, Austin 110
Sioux Falls 120, Birmingham 111
Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 122
Greensboro 133, Windy City 122
Monday's Games
Capital City 126, Fort Wayne 123
Delaware 110, Cleveland 99
Stockton at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 11 a.m.
Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.
G League at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Windy City, 12 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.