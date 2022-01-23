All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Raptors
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Capital City
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|College Park
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Fort Wayne
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Windy City
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Westchester
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|.167
|5
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|South Bay
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Memphis
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Sioux Falls
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Birmingham
|1
|4
|.200
|4
Saturday's Games
Raptors 119, Cleveland 102
Motor City 113, Lakeland 100
Maine 142, Westchester 117
Delaware 118, Greensboro 109
Capital City 111, Windy City 108
Grand Rapids 124, Fort Wayne 122
Oklahoma City 117, Santa Cruz 113
Rio Grande Valley 146, Salt Lake City 122
Sunday's Games
Long Island 111, G League 99
Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75
Wisconsin 117, College Park 107
Iowa 111, Texas 85
Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.