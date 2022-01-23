All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Motor City71.875
Raptors72.778½
Capital City52.714
Delaware42.6672
Wisconsin53.6252
Maine43.571
Grand Rapids44.5003
Greensboro33.5003
Long Island45.444
College Park35.3754
Fort Wayne24.3334
Windy City25.286
Westchester25.286
Lakeland26.2505
Cleveland15.1675

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente501.000
Iowa51.833½
South Bay32.6002
Stockton43.5712
Texas43.5712
Rio Grande Valley43.5712
Oklahoma City44.500
Santa Cruz44.500
Austin22.500
Salt Lake City35.375
Memphis25.2864
Sioux Falls27.2225
Birmingham14.2004

Saturday's Games

Raptors 119, Cleveland 102

Motor City 113, Lakeland 100

Maine 142, Westchester 117

Delaware 118, Greensboro 109

Capital City 111, Windy City 108

Grand Rapids 124, Fort Wayne 122

Oklahoma City 117, Santa Cruz 113

Rio Grande Valley 146, Salt Lake City 122

Sunday's Games

Long Island 111, G League 99

Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75

Wisconsin 117, College Park 107

Iowa 111, Texas 85

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

