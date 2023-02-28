All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island193.864
Delaware157.6824
Maine148.6365
Cleveland1310.565
Fort Wayne1310.565
Capital City1211.522
Lakeland1111.5008
Windy City1111.5008
Raptors1010.5008
Motor City1113.4589
College Park1012.4559
Westchester813.38110½
Greensboro814.36411
Grand Rapids715.31812
Wisconsin715.31812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis165.762
Stockton166.727½
South Bay157.682
Salt Lake City149.6093
Sioux Falls139.591
Santa Cruz1110.5245
Agua Caliente1211.5225
Rio Grande Valley1011.4766
Oklahoma City915.375
Texas614.300
Iowa616.27310½
Austin616.27310½
Birmingham518.21712

Monday's Games

Lakeland 123, Motor City 108

Delaware 125, Capital City 124

Salt Lake City 135, Wisconsin 100

Ciudad de Mexico 109, Agua Caliente 105

G League 125, Iowa 110

Tuesday's Games

Sioux Falls 107, Oklahoma City 99

Stockton 122, Cleveland 111

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at College Park, 11 a.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.

