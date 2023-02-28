All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Delaware
|15
|7
|.682
|4
|Maine
|14
|8
|.636
|5
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|10
|.565
|6½
|Capital City
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|Lakeland
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Raptors
|10
|10
|.500
|8
|Motor City
|11
|13
|.458
|9
|College Park
|10
|12
|.455
|9
|Westchester
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
|Greensboro
|8
|14
|.364
|11
|Grand Rapids
|7
|15
|.318
|12
|Wisconsin
|7
|15
|.318
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|16
|6
|.727
|½
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Sioux Falls
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Agua Caliente
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Iowa
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
|Austin
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
|Birmingham
|5
|18
|.217
|12
Monday's Games
Lakeland 123, Motor City 108
Delaware 125, Capital City 124
Salt Lake City 135, Wisconsin 100
Ciudad de Mexico 109, Agua Caliente 105
G League 125, Iowa 110
Tuesday's Games
Sioux Falls 107, Oklahoma City 99
Stockton 122, Cleveland 111
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Thursday's Games
Greensboro at College Park, 11 a.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.