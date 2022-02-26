All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1½
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Maine
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Windy City
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Friday's Games
Capital City 112, Cleveland 111
Raptors 130, Greensboro 115
Austin 114, Memphis 105
Rio Grande Valley 126, Oklahoma City 118
Saturday's Games
Delaware 113, College Park 102
Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106
Windy City 127, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96
Stockton 119, South Bay 105
Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100
Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.