All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City144.778
Raptors156.714½
Delaware125.706
Capital City126.6672
Long Island138.619
Westchester108.5564
Grand Rapids119.5504
Maine89.471
Windy City911.4506
Fort Wayne811.421
College Park711.3897
Wisconsin712.368
Greensboro612.3338
Lakeland412.2509
Cleveland214.12511

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley155.750
Agua Caliente126.6672
South Bay126.6672
Birmingham107.588
Iowa97.5634
Austin87.533
Oklahoma City1111.5005
Stockton1010.5005
Texas810.4446
Sioux Falls912.429
Santa Cruz712.368
Memphis614.3009
Salt Lake City414.22210

Friday's Games

Capital City 112, Cleveland 111

Raptors 130, Greensboro 115

Austin 114, Memphis 105

Rio Grande Valley 126, Oklahoma City 118

Saturday's Games

Delaware 113, College Park 102

Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106

Windy City 127, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96

Stockton 119, South Bay 105

Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

