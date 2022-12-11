All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland104.714
College Park94.692½
Windy City84.6671
Long Island85.615
Maine96.600
Fort Wayne86.5712
Westchester67.462
Capital City68.4294
Wisconsin68.4294
Raptors68.4294
Greensboro69.400
Lakeland58.385
Delaware58.385
Motor City311.2147
Grand Rapids210.1677

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente122.857
Rio Grande Valley123.800½
South Bay94.692
Iowa95.6433
Sioux Falls86.5714
Santa Cruz86.5714
Memphis76.538
Oklahoma City77.5005
Texas78.467
Stockton68.4296
Birmingham59.3577
Austin510.333
Salt Lake City410.2868

Saturday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 95, Lakeland 93

Windy City 128, Fort Wayne 98

Sioux Falls 118, Motor City 95

Iowa 131, Grand Rapids 109

Memphis 117, Texas 102

Agua Caliente 106, Salt Lake City 93

Sunday's Games

Raptors 100, Maine 99

Greensboro 112, Capital City 105

Santa Cruz 122, Oklahoma City 111

Stockton 128, G League 102

Austin 122, Ciudad de Mexico 107, 2OT

Monday's Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

