EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|College Park
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Windy City
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Long Island
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Maine
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Capital City
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Raptors
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Lakeland
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Delaware
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Motor City
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|Grand Rapids
|2
|10
|.167
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|South Bay
|9
|4
|.692
|2½
|Iowa
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Santa Cruz
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Stockton
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Birmingham
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Austin
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|8
Saturday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 95, Lakeland 93
Windy City 128, Fort Wayne 98
Sioux Falls 118, Motor City 95
Iowa 131, Grand Rapids 109
Memphis 117, Texas 102
Agua Caliente 106, Salt Lake City 93
Sunday's Games
Raptors 100, Maine 99
Greensboro 112, Capital City 105
Santa Cruz 122, Oklahoma City 111
Stockton 128, G League 102
Austin 122, Ciudad de Mexico 107, 2OT
Monday's Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
