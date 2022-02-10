All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City124.750
Raptors124.750
Grand Rapids94.692
Delaware84.6672
Capital City76.538
College Park76.538
Long Island88.5004
Greensboro67.462
Wisconsin67.462
Windy City68.4295
Westchester68.4295
Maine57.4175
Fort Wayne58.385
Lakeland411.267
Cleveland211.154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente104.714
Rio Grande Valley94.692½
South Bay84.6671
Stockton86.5712
Birmingham86.5712
Oklahoma City97.5632
Iowa76.538
Austin55.5003
Texas67.462
Santa Cruz59.3575
Memphis49.308
Sioux Falls410.2866
Salt Lake City410.2866

Wednesday's Games

College Park 120, Capital City 113

Oklahoma City 108, Sioux Falls 97

Greensboro 120, Motor City 102

Agua Caliente 121, Texas 115

Stockton 111, Salt Lake City 97

Thursday's Games

College Park 123, Westchester 118

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

