All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Grand Rapids
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|College Park
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Long Island
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Greensboro
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Wisconsin
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Maine
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|South Bay
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Stockton
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Oklahoma City
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Austin
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Memphis
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|6
Wednesday's Games
College Park 120, Capital City 113
Oklahoma City 108, Sioux Falls 97
Greensboro 120, Motor City 102
Agua Caliente 121, Texas 115
Stockton 111, Salt Lake City 97
Thursday's Games
College Park 123, Westchester 118
Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.