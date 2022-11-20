All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland61.857
Maine51.833½
Capital City52.7141
Windy City52.7141
Raptors42.667
Wisconsin44.500
Lakeland33.500
College Park33.500
Fort Wayne22.500
Delaware23.4003
Long Island24.333
Greensboro25.2864
Grand Rapids14.2004
Westchester14.2004
Motor City16.1435

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente61.857
Oklahoma City32.6002
South Bay33.500
Sioux Falls33.500
Iowa33.500
Memphis33.500
Texas33.500
Rio Grande Valley22.500
Austin34.4293
Salt Lake City23.4003
Birmingham24.333
Santa Cruz24.333
Stockton24.333

Saturday's Games

Long Island 93, Greensboro 91

Cleveland 120, Motor City 100

Iowa 118, Wisconsin 102

Sioux Falls 99, Windy City 94

Memphis 127, Rio Grande Valley 116

South Bay 111, Santa Cruz 91

Sunday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico 117, Austin 110

Westchester 105, College Park 97

Delaware at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

G League at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you