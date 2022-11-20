All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Maine
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Capital City
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Windy City
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Raptors
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Grand Rapids
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Motor City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Salt Lake City
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Birmingham
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Stockton
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
Saturday's Games
Long Island 93, Greensboro 91
Cleveland 120, Motor City 100
Iowa 118, Wisconsin 102
Sioux Falls 99, Windy City 94
Memphis 127, Rio Grande Valley 116
South Bay 111, Santa Cruz 91
Sunday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico 117, Austin 110
Westchester 105, College Park 97
Delaware at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
G League at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
