All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|3
|.870
|—
|Delaware
|16
|7
|.696
|4
|Maine
|14
|8
|.636
|5½
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|Fort Wayne
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|Capital City
|12
|11
|.522
|8
|Lakeland
|11
|11
|.500
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|8½
|Raptors
|10
|10
|.500
|8½
|College Park
|11
|12
|.478
|9
|Motor City
|11
|13
|.458
|9½
|Westchester
|8
|14
|.364
|11½
|Greensboro
|8
|15
|.348
|12
|Wisconsin
|8
|15
|.348
|12
|Grand Rapids
|7
|16
|.304
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Stockton
|16
|6
|.727
|1
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Sioux Falls
|13
|9
|.591
|4
|Salt Lake City
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Santa Cruz
|11
|10
|.524
|5½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|12
|.455
|7
|Oklahoma City
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|Austin
|6
|16
|.273
|11
|Iowa
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Birmingham
|5
|18
|.217
|12½
Wednesday's Games
Delaware 147, Westchester 126
Thursday's Games
College Park 120, Greensboro 117
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Windy City at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
