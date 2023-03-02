All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island203.870
Delaware167.6964
Maine148.636
Cleveland1310.5657
Fort Wayne1310.5657
Capital City1211.5228
Lakeland1111.500
Windy City1111.500
Raptors1010.500
College Park1112.4789
Motor City1113.458
Westchester814.36411½
Greensboro815.34812
Wisconsin815.34812
Grand Rapids716.30413

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis175.773
Stockton166.7271
South Bay157.6822
Sioux Falls139.5914
Salt Lake City1410.5834
Santa Cruz1110.524
Agua Caliente1211.522
Rio Grande Valley1012.4557
Oklahoma City915.3759
Texas614.30010
Austin616.27311
Iowa617.26111½
Birmingham518.21712½

Wednesday's Games

Delaware 147, Westchester 126

Thursday's Games

College Park 120, Greensboro 117

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Maine at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Windy City at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

