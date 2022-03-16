All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors197.731
Motor City187.720½
Delaware177.7081
Capital City158.652
Grand Rapids1610.6153
Long Island1611.593
Westchester1312.520
College Park1213.480
Fort Wayne1213.480
Maine1113.4587
Windy City1116.407
Lakeland816.33310
Wisconsin817.32010½
Greensboro618.25012
Cleveland519.20813

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley206.769
South Bay167.696
Agua Caliente169.640
Birmingham1312.520
Austin1212.5007
Texas1314.481
Oklahoma City1315.4648
Stockton1113.4588
Iowa1113.4588
Sioux Falls1215.444
Memphis1116.407
Santa Cruz1015.400
Salt Lake City718.28012½

Tuesday's Games

Delaware 130, Cleveland 118

Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109

Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99

Birmingham 103, Austin 99

Agua Caliente 118, Santa Cruz 103

Wednesday's Games

Westchester 118, Long Island 114

Cleveland 147, Delaware 137

College Park 131, Wisconsin 124

Motor City 125, Capital City 111

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

