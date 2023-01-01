All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|College Park
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Long Island
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Raptors
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Motor City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Greensboro
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Lakeland
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Windy City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Agua Caliente
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Santa Cruz
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Saturday's Games
Motor City 122, Windy City 108
College Park 124, Lakeland 96
Agua Caliente 99, Sioux Falls 95
Capital City 131, Greensboro 124, OT
Iowa 128, Raptors 124
Maine 136, Rio Grande Valley 132
Wisconsin 93, Grand Rapids 91
Sunday's Games
Texas 138, Iowa 126
G League 126, Birmingham 124
Sioux Falls 123, Agua Caliente 110
Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 8 p.m.
G League at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Austin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
College Park at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
