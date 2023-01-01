All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City301.000
Maine301.000
College Park101.0001
Wisconsin101.0001
Long Island21.6671
Raptors11.500
Grand Rapids11.500
Fort Wayne11.500
Delaware11.500
Motor City12.3332
Greensboro03.0003
Cleveland01.0002
Lakeland01.0002
Westchester00.000
Windy City02.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis201.000
Stockton201.000
Austin101.000½
Texas21.667½
Agua Caliente22.5001
Oklahoma City11.5001
Birmingham12.333
Iowa12.333
Sioux Falls12.333
Rio Grande Valley12.333
Salt Lake City02.0002
South Bay02.0002
Santa Cruz02.0002

Saturday's Games

Motor City 122, Windy City 108

College Park 124, Lakeland 96

Agua Caliente 99, Sioux Falls 95

Capital City 131, Greensboro 124, OT

Iowa 128, Raptors 124

Maine 136, Rio Grande Valley 132

Wisconsin 93, Grand Rapids 91

Sunday's Games

Texas 138, Iowa 126

G League 126, Birmingham 124

Sioux Falls 123, Agua Caliente 110

Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 8 p.m.

G League at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Austin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

