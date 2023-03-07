All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|3
|.875
|—
|Delaware
|17
|7
|.708
|4
|Maine
|15
|10
|.600
|6½
|Raptors
|13
|10
|.565
|7½
|Cleveland
|14
|11
|.560
|7½
|Lakeland
|13
|11
|.542
|8
|Capital City
|14
|12
|.538
|8
|Fort Wayne
|13
|12
|.520
|8½
|College Park
|12
|12
|.500
|9
|Windy City
|12
|12
|.500
|9
|Motor City
|12
|14
|.462
|10
|Westchester
|9
|15
|.375
|12
|Greensboro
|8
|16
|.333
|13
|Wisconsin
|8
|17
|.320
|13½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|18
|.280
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Stockton
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|17
|8
|.680
|1½
|Mexico City
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|11
|.560
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Ontario
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|G League
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Oklahoma City
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|Iowa
|8
|17
|.320
|10½
|Austin
|7
|18
|.280
|11½
|Birmingham
|7
|19
|.269
|12
|Texas
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
Monday's Games
Raptors 127, G League 108
Memphis 112, Austin 97
Salt Lake City 134, Texas 128
Sioux Falls 135, South Bay 133
Capital City 109, Mexico City 90
Tuesday's Games
Lakeland 116, Wisconsin 111
Long Island 114, Motor City 102
Birmingham 127, Santa Cruz 112
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
G League at College Park, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 10:30 a.m.
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
G League at College Park, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ontario at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.