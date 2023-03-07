All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island213.875
Delaware177.7084
Maine1510.600
Raptors1310.565
Cleveland1411.560
Lakeland1311.5428
Capital City1412.5388
Fort Wayne1312.520
College Park1212.5009
Windy City1212.5009
Motor City1214.46210
Westchester915.37512
Greensboro816.33313
Wisconsin817.32013½
Grand Rapids718.28014½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis186.750
Stockton186.750
South Bay178.680
Mexico City169.640
Salt Lake City1510.600
Sioux Falls1411.560
Santa Cruz1212.5006
Rio Grande Valley1212.5006
Ontario1212.5006
G League915.3759
Oklahoma City916.360
Iowa817.32010½
Austin718.28011½
Birmingham719.26912
Texas617.26111½

Monday's Games

Raptors 127, G League 108

Memphis 112, Austin 97

Salt Lake City 134, Texas 128

Sioux Falls 135, South Bay 133

Capital City 109, Mexico City 90

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland 116, Wisconsin 111

Long Island 114, Motor City 102

Birmingham 127, Santa Cruz 112

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

G League at College Park, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 10:30 a.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

G League at College Park, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ontario at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

