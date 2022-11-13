All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Windy City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Capital City
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|College Park
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Lakeland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Motor City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Delaware
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Long Island
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Westchester
|0
|4
|.000
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Salt Lake City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Iowa
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Santa Cruz
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Stockton
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Saturday's Games
Windy City 126, Iowa 121
Capital City 119, Delaware 110
Sioux Falls 124, Fort Wayne 114
Austin 106, Lakeland 98
College Park 131, Greensboro 130, OT
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 105
Wisconsin 135, Motor City 133, OT
Texas 129, Birmingham 103
G League 125, Santa Cruz 115
Sunday's Games
Maine 115, Long Island 104
Cleveland 121, Grand Rapids 106
Windy City 121, Iowa 105
Monday's Games
G League at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Raptors at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
G League at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
