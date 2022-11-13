All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland401.000
Maine301.000½
Windy City41.800½
Capital City31.7501
College Park31.7501
Raptors31.7501
Lakeland22.5002
Greensboro22.5002
Fort Wayne22.5002
Wisconsin23.400
Motor City13.2503
Delaware13.2503
Long Island03.000
Grand Rapids04.0004
Westchester04.0004

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente31.750
Salt Lake City21.667½
Oklahoma City21.667½
Memphis21.667½
Texas21.667½
South Bay22.5001
Austin22.5001
Sioux Falls22.5001
Iowa22.5001
Rio Grande Valley11.5001
Santa Cruz23.400
Stockton12.333
Birmingham03.000

Saturday's Games

Windy City 126, Iowa 121

Capital City 119, Delaware 110

Sioux Falls 124, Fort Wayne 114

Austin 106, Lakeland 98

College Park 131, Greensboro 130, OT

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 105

Wisconsin 135, Motor City 133, OT

Texas 129, Birmingham 103

G League 125, Santa Cruz 115

Sunday's Games

Maine 115, Long Island 104

Cleveland 121, Grand Rapids 106

Windy City 121, Iowa 105

Monday's Games

G League at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

G League at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

