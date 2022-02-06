All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City113.786
Raptors114.733½
Grand Rapids84.6672
Delaware74.636
Capital City75.5833
Long Island87.533
Wisconsin66.5004
Windy City67.462
College Park56.455
Maine56.455
Greensboro56.455
Fort Wayne47.364
Westchester47.364
Lakeland310.231
Cleveland210.1678

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente84.667
Rio Grande Valley84.667
South Bay74.636½
Stockton75.5831
Birmingham75.5831
Oklahoma City86.5711
Texas65.545
Iowa65.545
Austin44.5002
Santa Cruz58.385
Salt Lake City49.308
Memphis38.273
Sioux Falls39.2505

Saturday's Games

Delaware 126, Raptors 121

Motor City 117, Long Island 101

Agua Caliente 133, Iowa 111

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 4 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Austin at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

