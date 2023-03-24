All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island238.742
x-Delaware2010.667
x-Maine1913.594
x-Capital City1813.5815
Windy City1814.563
Motor City1714.5486
Cleveland1714.5486
Lakeland1714.5486
Fort Wayne1614.533
Raptors1515.500
College Park1516.4848
Wisconsin1121.34412½
Greensboro1020.33312½
Westchester922.29014
Grand Rapids923.28114½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton257.781
x-Memphis237.7671
x-South Bay2011.645
x-Salt Lake City2012.6255
x-Sioux Falls1812.6006
Mexico City1814.5637
Santa Cruz1714.548
Rio Grande Valley1714.548
Ontario1715.5318
Oklahoma City1319.40612
G League1120.35513½
Birmingham1021.32314½
Iowa922.29015½
Austin824.25017
Texas724.22617½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Maine 110, Westchester 97

Cleveland 108, Grand Rapids 101

Capital City 114, Wisconsin 104

Lakeland 115, Long Island 113

Windy City 126, College Park 115

Rio Grande Valley 121, Santa Cruz 111

Salt Lake City 134, Austin 107

Oklahoma City 100, G League 94

Ontario 128, Texas 125

Friday's Games

Stockton 116, Mexico City 104

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you