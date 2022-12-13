All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|College Park
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Windy City
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Maine
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Raptors
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Lakeland
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Delaware
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Motor City
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|Grand Rapids
|2
|11
|.154
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|South Bay
|9
|4
|.692
|2½
|Iowa
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Stockton
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Birmingham
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Austin
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
Monday's Games
Cleveland 114, Windy City 108
Capital City 105, Long Island 91
Sioux Falls 89, Grand Rapids 83
College Park 127, Delaware 119
Iowa 121, Motor City 110
Tuesday's Games
Salt Lake City 119, Oklahoma City 105
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
