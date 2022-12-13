All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland114.733
College Park104.714½
Windy City85.6152
Maine96.6002
Long Island86.571
Fort Wayne86.571
Capital City78.4674
Westchester67.4624
Wisconsin68.429
Raptors68.429
Greensboro69.4005
Lakeland58.3855
Delaware59.357
Motor City312.2008
Grand Rapids211.1548

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente122.857
Rio Grande Valley123.800½
South Bay94.692
Iowa105.667
Sioux Falls96.600
Santa Cruz86.5714
Memphis76.538
Oklahoma City78.467
Texas78.467
Stockton68.4296
Birmingham59.3577
Austin510.333
Salt Lake City510.333

Monday's Games

Cleveland 114, Windy City 108

Capital City 105, Long Island 91

Sioux Falls 89, Grand Rapids 83

College Park 127, Delaware 119

Iowa 121, Motor City 110

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake City 119, Oklahoma City 105

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

