All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Maine
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Lakeland
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Birmingham
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Sunday's Games
Long Island 113, Motor City 109
Windy City 110, Maine 99
Lakeland 122, Fort Wayne 111
Monday's Games
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.